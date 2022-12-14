St. Tammany residents table decision on fate of transgender teen graphic novels at heated library meeting

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany leaders decide to table a discussion on whether to keep two books about transgender people in the Covington library following a heated meeting.

Tuesday (Dec. 13) night, the library board of control discussed the fate of graphic novels for adults and teens.

The discussion was tabled, and they remain on display for now.

Two books in question, “I am Jazz” and “My Rainbow” were challenged by some residents because of their content.

Parish residents on both sides of the argument voiced their opinion at the meeting.

“I want you to reject their attempts and instead feel pride knowing that you’re standing up for the first amendment, the queer community, and people of color,” one resident said, addressing the board. “We’ve been on the wrong side of history before, fighting desegregation and banning CRT are primary examples.”

“Is this the kind of material, the type of information conducive to preserving our children’s innocence?” another resident in opposition said. “They’re young, they need protecting. That’s what this is about.”

The discussion on “I am jazz” and “My Rainbow” was also tabled.

