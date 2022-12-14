BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

St. Tammany residents table decision on fate of transgender teen graphic novels at heated library meeting

St. Tammany residents discuss fate of transgender teen graphic novels at library meeting
St. Tammany residents discuss fate of transgender teen graphic novels at library meeting
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany leaders decide to table a discussion on whether to keep two books about transgender people in the Covington library following a heated meeting.

Tuesday (Dec. 13) night, the library board of control discussed the fate of graphic novels for adults and teens.

The discussion was tabled, and they remain on display for now.

Two books in question, “I am Jazz” and “My Rainbow” were challenged by some residents because of their content.

Parish residents on both sides of the argument voiced their opinion at the meeting.

“I want you to reject their attempts and instead feel pride knowing that you’re standing up for the first amendment, the queer community, and people of color,” one resident said, addressing the board. “We’ve been on the wrong side of history before, fighting desegregation and banning CRT are primary examples.”

“Is this the kind of material, the type of information conducive to preserving our children’s innocence?” another resident in opposition said. “They’re young, they need protecting. That’s what this is about.”

The discussion on “I am jazz” and “My Rainbow” was also tabled.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Louisiana 2022 I Voted sticker.
All three Louisiana amendments pass

Latest News

Winter Weather Closings
List of schools and public offices closed in anticipation of severe weather Wednesday
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway...
Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
Kermit Ruffins hosting Christmas party at newly reopened Chickie Wah Wah
Kermit Ruffins hosting Christmas party at newly reopened Chickie Wah Wah