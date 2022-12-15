BBB Accredited Business
Arabi, West Bank struck by two tornadoes in less than year

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents on the West Bank of New Orleans and in the city of Arabi in St. Bernard Parish are reeling after being struck by two tornadoes in less than a year.

Arabi was first devastated by the strongest tornado in New Orleans history in March of 2022. The tornado had peak winds of 160 mph and traveled over 11 miles. The path of the tornado was wider than three football fields.

Nine months later, a second tornado took an almost identical path on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The tornado traveled just north of the West Bank Expressway, causing extensive damage in Marrero, Harvey, Gretna, and Arabi.

The National Weather Service has yet to give Wednesday’s tornado a rating.

The tornado was one of at least three reported in southeast Louisiana during a round of severe weather Wednesday. One tornado killed a woman in St. Charles Parish and another tornado was reported on the North Shore near Loranger.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

