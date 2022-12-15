BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

‘I wanted forever with you;’ One of two officers killed in Bay St. Louis was Slidell native

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday have been identified as Sgt. Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Condolences have been pouring in for two Bay St. Louis officers killed in the line of duty on Wednesday (Dec. 14).

Authorities in Mississippi have identified the officers as Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe.

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have now been identified as Sergeant Steven Robin (left) and Officer Branden Estorffe (right).(Bay St. Louis Police Dept.)

“My best friend. I wanted forever with you,” Madison Bartlett posted to Facebook with photos of her and Estorffe. “You taught me what it’s like to be loved. You loved Baylor as if she were your own. You brought me so much happiness. My favorite part of my day was you. You brought me out of such a hard time. You were patient, kind and loving. The most selfless person I know. I don’t want this life without you. I love you forever Branden Estorffe.”

My best friend. I wanted forever with you. You taught me what it’s like to be loved. You loved Baylor as if she were...

Posted by Madison Bartlett on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Estorffe, 23, was a Slidell native and attended Slidell High School.

Officials say the officers were conducting a wellness check at a Motel 6 when a woman fatally shot them both before turning a gun on herself in a vehicle with a 10-year-old child inside.

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have now been identified. They are Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe.(WLOX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi

Latest News

Tyler Perry arrives at the world premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Wednesday,...
Tyler Perry offered his mansion to Prince Harry and Meghan, now he’s the godfather of their daughter
Nine months after an EF-3 tornado devastated Arabi, people living on the West Bank of New...
Arabi, West Bank struck by two tornadoes in less than year
As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
Families shattered by tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi
water
3 people on life raft after helicopter crash off Louisiana coast, USCG says