Officials search for missing St. Helena teen

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help searching for a missing teen.

Ryliegh Merceir, 14, was last seen in her home wearing black gym shorts and a white shirt around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officials said.

If you have any information about where she is, contact the St. Helena Sheriff’s Department at 225-222-4413 or 1-888-200-4905.

The Ponchatoula Police Department shared a post on Facebook stating Merceir was reportedly last seen with her boyfriend in the Ponchatoula area.

