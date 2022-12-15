BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Sunny skies with a December feel

Highs will be in the low 60s today
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s finally feeling like December again as colder air arrives but good news, that chill will come with plenty of sun the next few days.

Grab the jackets as you walk out the door this morning because it’s chilly! Temperatures have dropped 15-25 degrees across the entire area and you’re going to feel it considering the warmth as of late. Bright sun through the day today will try to rebound us into the low 60s for highs.

Little weather concerns on the way until we get to the weekend when more rain could be on the way. Now we stay on the cold side of this next storm system so no severe weather will occur. It’s just going to be a chilly rain that could fall on your Saturday plans. Highs may stay stuck in the 40s due to the clouds and rain. Sunday the sun quickly returns with highs in the low 50s.

Looking ahead to next week, I see signs of a big cold blast coming out of Canada as we get closer to Christmas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says

Latest News

Possible tornado hits New Iberia damaging hospital
VIDEO: Possible tornadoes hit New Iberia, damaging hospital
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi
Winn Dixie in Marrero destroyed by possible tornado
Damage from possible tornado in Marrero on the Westbank
Collin Arnold updates Orleans Parish after Wednesday's storms
Collin Arnold updates Orleans Parish after Wednesday's storms