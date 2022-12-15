Sunny skies with a December feel

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s finally feeling like December again as colder air arrives but good news, that chill will come with plenty of sun the next few days.

Grab the jackets as you walk out the door this morning because it’s chilly! Temperatures have dropped 15-25 degrees across the entire area and you’re going to feel it considering the warmth as of late. Bright sun through the day today will try to rebound us into the low 60s for highs.

Little weather concerns on the way until we get to the weekend when more rain could be on the way. Now we stay on the cold side of this next storm system so no severe weather will occur. It’s just going to be a chilly rain that could fall on your Saturday plans. Highs may stay stuck in the 40s due to the clouds and rain. Sunday the sun quickly returns with highs in the low 50s.

Looking ahead to next week, I see signs of a big cold blast coming out of Canada as we get closer to Christmas.

