Tyler Perry offered his mansion to Prince Harry and Meghan, now he’s the godfather of their daughter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After lending them his home when they moved stateside in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked Tyler Perry to be their daughter Lili’s godfather.

In part two of their docuseries, the couple spoke about how their relationship with the Louisiana native began.

The Sussexes moved to California in March 2020 after announcing that they were stepping down as senior working members of the royal family.

In the final episode of the six-part Netflix series, Perry said he had seen reports about the couple’s struggle with Markle’s father.

“When my life changed and success started to come, family members became different people, and I know how hurtful that can be and how horrible it can be,” Perry said. “I immediately empathized with her.”

Perry said he reached out to Markle before her royal wedding in 2018 and two years later she took him up on his offer to help out if they ever needed anything.

“One day when we were in Canada, I had called him, finally after years at that point, first time we ever spoke, and I was just a wreck,” Markle said. “I was just crying and crying.”

Markle says Perry offered for them to live in his California mansion for as long as they needed. They stayed there for about six weeks before they said paparazzi found them and they moved out.

Harry and Meghan asked Perry to be Lili’s godfather after her birth in June 2021.

“They said, ‘Well, we’d like for you to be Lili’s godfather,’” Perry recalled. “I go, ‘Whoa.’ I had to take a minute to take that in. And I thought, ‘I’d be honored. I’d absolutely be honored.’”

“And I got off the phone, took it all in and then I called them back,” he added. “I go, ‘Uh, hold on a second. Does this mean we got to go over there and do all of that in the church with them and figure all that out? Because I don’t want to do that.’ Maybe we can do a little private ceremony here and let that be that, and if you have to do it there, then that’s OK.”

