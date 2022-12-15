Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Extensive damage was reported throughout southeast Louisiana during a round of severe weather that spawned at least three possible tornadoes.

In St. Charles Parish, officials say a possible tornado struck in the area of Schoolhouse Road in Killona, killing a 56-year-old woman and injuring seven others.

People living on Schoolhouse Road reported extensive damage, including flipped mobile homes and debris scattered about. Officials say power lines were knocked down and some roads were blocked.

Damage was also reported in the nearby city of Montz.

St. Charles Parish President Matt Jewel declared a state of emergency.

+ Track power outages with Entergy and Cleco outage maps.

If you’re able to safely take photos or videos of weather or damage in your area, please upload them below or at fox8live.com/pics.

On the West Bank of New Orleans, extensive damage was reported along the West Bank Expressway in Marrero, Harvey, Gretna, and Algiers.

Possible tornado damage at the Winn Dixie on Expressway in Marrero Posted by WVUE FOX 8 on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Car flipped and totaled in Algiers Posted by WVUE FOX 8 on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Nine months after a large EF-3 tornado tore through Arabi in St. Bernard Parish, officials say a tornado Wednesday took an almost identical track. Most of the damage reported was roof damage, according to Parish President Guy McInnis. Officials say no buildings were totally destroyed and there were no major injuries to report.

On the North Shore, a tornado was spotted over Loranger. Parish officials did not report any serious damage or injuries.

Earlier in the day, the New Iberia Police Department says several people were trapped in their homes in the Southport subdivision when a tornado touched down sometime after noon. Several homes were damaged, according to a Facebook post from the department, and rescue efforts are underway.

According to police, a tornado touched down in the Southport Subdivision area of New Iberia.

The National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana, says a survey team has preliminarily designated a tornado that struck southern Caddo Parish as an EF2.

Search crews discovered the body of a 30-year-old woman early Wednesday after a tornado destroyed her home in Keithville, Louisiana, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

She was found under debris one street over from her home hours after the body of her 8-year-old son was found in the woods near their destroyed home.

RELATED STORIES

Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish

VIDEO: Possible tornadoes hit New Iberia, damaging hospital

Tuesday evening, nearly 25 people were injured when a tornado struck the town of Farmerville.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.