2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say

FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from which the hippo strayed.(Brigitte Werner / pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
UGANDA (Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy was attacked by a hippo in April, according to the territorial police in Katwe- Kabatooro, but it was only reported by authorities this week.

According to police, the hippo grabbed the toddler by the head and swallowed half of his body before spitting him out.

Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from which the hippo strayed.

A man nearby saw what was happening and began throwing stones at the hippo and scared it, causing the animal to release the boy from its mouth.

The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment and a rabies vaccine. Police said the child has since fully recovered.

