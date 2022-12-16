BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Cold weather settles in across the region

Very cold conditions expected through the weekend into next week.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The storm system that spawned two damaging and deadly EF-2 tornados in the New Orleans Metro area is well east and cooler conditions are settling in across the region as we head into the weekend. Friday will be sunny and cool starting out with temperatures in the 30s north of the lake and 40s south. During the day we can expect highs in the low 60s.

The weekend will be a bit of a mixed bag with some moisture riding up over the chilly air at the surface Saturday. It will be a cloudy day with light to moderate rain. Without much sun look for a very cold afternoon with most of the day staying in the 40s. Rain should clear late with more Sun and nicer conditions on Sunday. The cold air continues to build in with a big dip in the jet stream allowing cold air to move south. We will see another opportunity for showers Monday and Tuesday.

High temperatures remain in the 50s for the week ahead and in the extra extended forecast that leads into Christmas next weekend some extremely cold air is likely to push into the region with a significant freeze possible. Take advantage of the pleasant weather Friday and Sunday if you haven’t winterized your home yet even south of the lake and into the city. We’re still a ways out, but it’s a strong possibility we see a wide spread pipe bursting freeze by the holiday.

Nicondra's Thursday afternoon weather update 12/15
