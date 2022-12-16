Sunny skies today but some weekend rain chances

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s feeling like December weather again and this pattern looks to remain in place right on through the Christmas holiday.

You feel it when you walk out the door this morning, it’s cold! Make sure you bundle up but the bright sun today will make for a beautiful, December day. Highs will climb to around 60. Little to no wind means in the sun, it will feel great.

The weekend won’t bring the same sunshine as a Gulf disturbance increases clouds overnight tonight and allows for a small shower chance on Saturday. This will make for a cold, raw day as highs struggle to get much above 50 degrees. It’s only one day of this as Sunday brings a return of the sunshine as temperatures remain chilly.

Another wet storm is on the way for the early part of next week before we turn our eyes to an Arctic front poised to bring a major cold snap to the area heading into Christmas.

