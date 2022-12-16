BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020.(Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, including reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications.

The company hasn’t explained why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear.

The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data.

Twitter also on Wednesday changed its rules to prohibit the sharing of another person’s current location without their consent.

Several of the reporters suspended Thursday night had been writing about that new policy and Musk’s rationale for imposing it, which involved his allegations about a stalking incident that affected his family on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

“Same doxxing rules apply to ‘journalists’ as to everyone else,” Musk tweeted Thursday.

“Doxxing” refers to disclosing online someone’s identity, address, or other personal details.

CNN said in a statement that “the impulsive and unjustified suspension of a number of reporters, including CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, is concerning but not surprising.”

“Twitter’s increasing instability and volatility should be of incredible concern for everyone who uses Twitter,” CNN’s statement added. “We have asked Twitter for an explanation, and we will reevaluate our relationship based on that response.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., emerges from a closed-door meeting with fellow...
Senate sends Biden bill to keep gov’t open through Dec. 23
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Grand jury in Union Parish has indicted 5 law enforcement officers in connection with the death of Ronald Greene
Police in California are praising the work of two young women for returning money that they...
Doing the right thing: Police praise 2 young women for returning money found at ATM
As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north