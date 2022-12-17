15-year-old shot and killed on the I-10 in New Orleans; police seek suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 15-year-old was shot and killed while driving on the interstate Wednesday afternoon, according to NOPD.

Police say the victim was driving on the I-10 West at St. Bernard Avenue when he realized he had been shot. He drove to the 1700 block of St. Bernard Avenue and was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 15-year-old Travis Campbell.

After further investigation, police identified the alleged shooter’s vehicle as a white Honda Accord. The vehicle has no tint on the front windows, no sunroof, and possibly a black license plate holder affixed to the front.

Anyone with any information about the shooter’s identity or the vehicle’s location is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.