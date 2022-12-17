BBB Accredited Business
15-year-old shot and killed on the I-10 in New Orleans; police seek suspect

NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a vehicle wanted in connection with a...
NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Dec. 14 that left one man dead.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 15-year-old was shot and killed while driving on the interstate Wednesday afternoon, according to NOPD.

Police say the victim was driving on the I-10 West at St. Bernard Avenue when he realized he had been shot. He drove to the 1700 block of St. Bernard Avenue and was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 15-year-old Travis Campbell.

After further investigation, police identified the alleged shooter’s vehicle as a white Honda Accord. The vehicle has no tint on the front windows, no sunroof, and possibly a black license plate holder affixed to the front.

Anyone with any information about the shooter’s identity or the vehicle’s location is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

