Chilly and wet start to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold showers linger through the morning Saturday with cloud cover keeping temperatures chilly.

Highs will be in the low 50s, plummeting overnight into the 30s and 40s. Frost will be possible on the North Shore on Sunday morning.

The cold pattern remains through the week, with temperatures staying near or below 60 degrees. Monday and Tuesday, a low pressure system will move in bringing another round of rainfall.

By the end of the week, temperatures will plummet as a mass of arctic air takes over Thursday into Friday, leaving highs in the 30s. The entire area will be at risk of a freeze, with much colder temperatures staying into the weekend.

