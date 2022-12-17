BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Chilly and wet start to the weekend

Cold air here to stay
Temperatures this week
Temperatures this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold showers linger through the morning Saturday with cloud cover keeping temperatures chilly.

Highs will be in the low 50s, plummeting overnight into the 30s and 40s. Frost will be possible on the North Shore on Sunday morning.

The cold pattern remains through the week, with temperatures staying near or below 60 degrees. Monday and Tuesday, a low pressure system will move in bringing another round of rainfall.

By the end of the week, temperatures will plummet as a mass of arctic air takes over Thursday into Friday, leaving highs in the 30s. The entire area will be at risk of a freeze, with much colder temperatures staying into the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi

Latest News

Homes in Algiers were left in tattered by the December 2022 tornado.
Some tornado victims may have higher than expected insurance deductibles
Arctic air will push south across the United States behind a cold front next Thursday.
Nicondra: Cold, wet conditions for Saturday
Morning forecast for Fri., Dec. 16
Morning forecast for Fri., Dec. 16
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Sunny skies today but some weekend rain chances