Fox 8 delivers free holiday gifts with Times-Picayune Doll and Toy Fund

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds lined up early Saturday (Dec. 17) to pick up free holiday toys and mingle with Fox 8 personalities distributing gifts with our partners at the Times-Picayune Doll and Toy fund.

Doors opened at 7 a.m. for the annual toy giveaway, staged at the Xavier University Convocation Center (7900 Stroelitz St.). With more than 9,000 toys and dolls to hand out, the giveaway will continue while supplies last.

No registration is necessary. Gifts are free for children ages 12 and under.

