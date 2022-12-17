BBB Accredited Business
Impaired driver who plowed into bicyclists near Mardi Gras route in 2019 is re-sentenced

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A drunk driver who hit nine bicyclists near a Mardi Gras parade route in 2019 is resentenced.

Tashonty Toney killed Sharee Walls and David Hynes after veering into a bicycle lane close to where Endymion had just passed.

He was originally sentenced to 91 years. A state appeals court threw out that sentence, saying Judge Laurie White didn’t sufficiently spell out the reason for the maximum sentences after Toney’s guilty plea to multiple charges.

Toney was resentenced to 65 years in prison.

