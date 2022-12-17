BBB Accredited Business
Man arrested after shooting spree with AR-15-style weapon at Orlando resorts, authorities say

Authorities say a 19-year-old has been arrested after going on a shooting spree at several Orlando resorts. (Source: WESH, ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, ARREST AFFIDAVIT, CNN)
By Marlei Martinez
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - Florida authorities say 19-year-old Jailen Houston has been arrested after being involved in several shootings in the Orlando area.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Houston came to Orlando earlier this week to try and enroll in a university.

However, the sheriff’s office reports Houston got frustrated when he wasn’t able to check into a Westgate resort due to him being under the age of 21.

According to an arrest affidavit, Houston left the hotel and drove to a store to buy ammo for an AR-15-style weapon. He then returned to the resort armed with a rifle.

Authorities said he started shooting at people in the lobby at around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, striking a woman in her 20s.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was taken to a hospital, but Houston continued his shooting spree.

Houston reportedly went to the Marriott Cypress Harbour Villas about 10 minutes later and shot a security guard.

In total, deputies said they received calls of shots fired from at least five locations that evening, all within a couple of miles of each other.

According to the sheriff’s office, Houston took off from the area towards Osceola County but was later caught after crashing on Interstate 4. He was sitting on a guardrail with an AR-15-style weapon found in his vehicle.

Authorities said Houston confessed to the shootings while being interviewed.

“Houston was asked how he felt about the shootings. And he said, ‘It felt good, and it relieved some of the frustration that he felt,’” Orange County Undersheriff Mark Canty said. “When asked if he would conduct similar shootings in the future, he said he would.”

Houston faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

“This is a person we really needed to get off the streets. And, thankfully, today, he is in jail,” Canty said.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

