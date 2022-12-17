Man shot and killed inside vehicle in Gentilly, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed inside a vehicle Friday afternoon in Gentilly, police say.

Around 5:44 p.m., NOPD responded to a traffic accident call at the intersection of Old Gentilly Road and Providence Place.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 20-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

