Man shot and killed inside vehicle in Gentilly, police say
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed inside a vehicle Friday afternoon in Gentilly, police say.
Around 5:44 p.m., NOPD responded to a traffic accident call at the intersection of Old Gentilly Road and Providence Place.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a 20-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information is available at this time.
