Marrero residents grateful for help from their friends after losing everything from the tornado

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storm victims may not qualify for federal relief due to the extent of this week’s tornado damage causing many to rely on help from friends. In Marrero, victims are grateful for that help after losing just about everything.

Troy Levet has been helping family friend Bethany Yates for two days now, loading up whatever she has left, from a house that will likely be demolished.

“Whatever she needs, we’re going to get through it,” said Levet.

“I could never repay everybody that’s all I keep thinking about they’ve been fantastic, it’s overwhelming the love and support i’ve received,” said Yates.

Yates doesn’t believe she can salvage the Allo St. home that once belonged to her grandmother, but she is relieved her sons are OK. They rode out the storm here while yates was away.

“I thought I was gonna die, I don’t know,” said Keyden Yates.

Here in Marrero, in the aftermath of the tornado, it’s neighbor helping neighbor, friend helping friend, but one man has the help of a Tulane equipment staff now preparing to go to the Cotton Bowl.’

Trent Theriot is a longtime member of Tulane football’s equipment team. The tornado lifted his house off its foundation, and ripped off the roof, as he fled to an interior closet for safety.

“I took a ride with a house, the house got off the pillars I took a little ride,” said Theriot.

Neighbors had to come, and rescue him from the wreckage.

“He means everything to us, we were praying for him glad he’s ok,” said Brian Harding.

Theriot’s Tulane co-workers came by today, with clothing and support.

Theriot plans to rebuild in the same location, with the help of friends and relatives, and an equipment team he is proud to be a part of.

