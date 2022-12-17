Nicondra: Cold, wet conditions for Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We had a couple of very nice days to clean up after Wednesday’s devastating tornadic storms. Saturday unfortunately will not follow suit as we expect clouds to build in overnight and showers on and off through the day. The lack of sunshine will keep temperatures cold with highs struggling to get out to the 40s. Clouds and rain will clear late Saturday and expect a cold start to Sunday with lows in the 40s and north of the lake in the 30s. Some areas will hit the freezing mark. Sunday afternoon looks nicer. Still cold with highs in the 50s, but more sun.

We are trying to give a heads up on a busy holiday week forecast with another round of light to moderate rain across the area late Monday through the overnight into Tuesday. A strong cold front will push south Thursday with the potential for extreme cold heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. If you haven’t winterized your home take advantage of the drier days to get the pipes wrapped even in the city and down towards the coast. It’s a long way out, but low 20s and teens are possible so best to be prepared before getting wrapped up in the holiday festivities.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.