Nicondra: More sun to finish the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a cloudy and chilly Saturday, Sunday will be a much nicer day with more sun and temperatures rising into the 50s after a frigid start. Monday starts off on a nice note as well, but more clouds move in and rain takes over late with showers around through the overnight on Tuesday. The big weather headline this week though will be the outbreak of Arctic air that pushes in behind a cold front on Thursday. Until then high temperatures remain in the 50s. Behind the front high temperatures will struggle to break 40 with overnight lows in the teens and 20s even through the metro area and possible down to the coast. Take advantage of the nicer conditions for the start of the week to make sure your home is winterized and ready to withstand a pipe bursting freeze.

