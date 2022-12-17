BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Red Cross feeds West Bank tornado victims

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY (WVUE) - After tornadoes ripped through communities across Louisiana, the Red Cross has volunteers working in Caddo, St. Charles, Iberia, Union, Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard Parishes.

Crews, like the ones on the West Bank, have been handing out supplies, clean-up kits or hot meals in some of the hardest-hit areas.

“We don’t have no lights or nothing. We just need some assistance right now. We need help,” Harvey resident Monique Smith said.

Smith is one of the dozens of people who waited in line in front of a Red Cross van at the Marrero-Harvey Volunteer Fire Station. The crew was serving plates of chicken, green beans and other sides - something that is starting to be a daily tradition for some in the neighborhood.

“Red Cross has been wonderful. They’ve been great,” Smith said. “That’s the only people that’s really been coming through here helping us.”

And as debris litters front lawns, backyards and streets, neighbors say they’re stepping up to clean up their community.

" I’ve been trying to help people out, fixing things and cleaning up. It’s been rough,” Anthony Messina said.

And with debris littering front lawns and streets, neighbors are stepping up to clean up their community.

While many who survived the worst of the tornado say they’re grateful for the outreach and resources they’ve received so far, they worry about what will happen when temperatures dip even colder.

“We have blankets but obviously we don’t have heat,” Noelle Binney said. “We don’t have tons of money right now to go get a hotel. So, we are going to snuggle and make the best of it.”

Entergy is working quickly to get everyone’s power restored, with multiple families getting electricity back hour by hour. And many neighbors are grateful nothing worse happened.

“God bless us all that we are still alive. That’s all I can say,” Messina said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi

Latest News

New survey results of NOPD officers show majority are unsatisfied with the department
Survey: 86 percent of NOPD officers report being unsatisfied with the department
The inaugural Women In STEM Economy program created an opportunity to expose a select group of...
Applications open in the new year for competitive STEM summer program
More than 650 customers are still without power on the Westbank
More than 650 customers are still without power on the Westbank
32-year-old Tashonty Toney was arrested on two counts of vehicular homicide, seven counts of...
Impaired driver who plowed into bicyclists near Mardi Gras route in 2019 is re-sentenced