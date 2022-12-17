BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Search continues for medical transport plane that crashed with 3 on board

The search continues for a reported downed medical transport plane in Hawaii. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A sprawling search by air and sea is continuing Friday for a medical transport plane that crashed off Maui with three people onboard.

KHNL reports rescue crews have spotted oil sheen and recovered aircraft debris. But Coast Guard officials said it hasn’t been confirmed the debris is from the downed craft.

Global Medical Response owns the aircraft and confirmed the crew was headed to Hawaii Island to pick up a patient.

“We are doing everything we can to bring our team members home,” the company said.

The Coast Guard said multiple aircraft and vessels have joined the widening search.

Overnight, flight radar was reported as showing a Coast Guard airplane flying across the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island to search for the missing crew.

Amid the ongoing search, Coast Guard officials said their aircraft reported seeing a sheen in the search area and a patrol boat recovered some aircraft debris. But officials said it’s not known if they belong to the missing aircraft.

“It does correlate with the last known position of the plane, but we can’t for certain say that it’s from the same aircraft,” said Lt. Commander Andrew Williams, Coast Guard rescue mission coordinator.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board said it is responding to investigate the crash.

Officials have said it wasn’t immediately known what may have caused the plane to come down. The weather Thursday night was rainy and windy, and the channel where the plane came down is known for choppy ocean conditions.

“We’re praying that we find the people involved in this accident,” said Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino.

Meanwhile, Global Medical Response said it is currently reaching out to the families of the missing crew. Hawaii Life Flight has also paused its transport flights as the search continues.

“Our caregivers are delivering care to patients who need service the most,” said Speedy Bailey, of American Medical Response Hawaii. “The pause is a time to take care of our caregivers, so we’re doing that right now and we’re deeply concerned for all the family involved and the family of our caregivers.”

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth released a statement, extending his support to the families of crew members aboard the plane.

“The service they provide to our community is truly invaluable, and we mahalo all who risk their lives daily to save the lives of others. Our administration remains hopeful in the Coast Guard’s search and eagerly awaits any sign of good news.”

The company has been operating in Hawaii since 2010, according to its website.

Copyright 2022 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi

Latest News

FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Court denies move to keep COVID-19 immigration restrictions
Red Cross in Harvey
Red Cross feeds West Bank tornado victims
New survey results of NOPD officers show majority are unsatisfied with the department
Survey: 86 percent of NOPD officers report being unsatisfied with the department
The inaugural Women In STEM Economy program created an opportunity to expose a select group of...
Applications open in the new year for competitive STEM summer program
Elon Musk's Twitter sparked an outcry by suspending a number of journalists at major news...
Musk bans journalist accounts from Twitter