Some tornado victims may have higher than expected insurance deductibles

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many victims of this week’s tornadoes in Louisiana could find themselves facing high insurance deductibles even though it was not a hurricane or named storm. Insurance agents say for some policyholders the damage could fall under a more expensive category.

The powerful twister left some homes on Tita Street in Algiers, a section of New Orleans, in splinters.

Catina Franklin’s house was one of them. She has insurance coverage. FOX 8 spoke with Franklin as she waited for her insurance adjuster to arrive.

“I’m hoping it’s enough coverage where I’m able to come back home,” said Franklin. “Right now, I’m staying with a family member.”

Leonard Davis’ home sits between Franklin’s tattered house and another home that was also ripped into pieces by the tornado. He fared out best.

“I got roof damage, so water’s seeping in, all my fencing got destroyed, my porch and there’s debris from both houses,” said Davis.

But tornado victims should not assume their deductible for the twister will be the same as the “All Other Perils” deductible.

A spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Insurance said policyholders need to check their policy’s declarations page because they may have a wind and hail deductible.

Wind and hail deductibles are typically higher than the deductible for AOPs.

Ross Fayard, owner of the Amstate Insurance Agency.

“Yes,” said Fayard. “A wind-hail deductible whether it’s 1%, 2%, 3%, 5% it’s a percentage of coverage “A”, so yes, if you’re house is $300,000 or more and you have an AOP deductible of $2,500 but you’ve got a 3% wind deductible, that’s a $6,000 deductible because it’s a percentage of coverage “A.”

Insurance agents say that with more companies refusing to write wind and hail policies many people have to find separate coverage for that or policies with different categories of deductibles.

RELATED LINKS

Donelon makes a pitch to international reinsurance industry leaders amid the insurance crisis

Donelon: Large companies aren’t eager to help depopulate Louisiana’s insurer of last resort

Louisiana’s insurance crisis worsens a year after Hurricane Ida

“I guess, I want to say the last five years we’ve seen companies add a wind-hail deductible. I was looking at a policy, I think the other day it was Occidental, they had three deductibles,” said Fayard. “They had an AOP deductible, AOP is all other perils, they had a named storm deductible which is a hurricane, named storm deductible and then they had a wind hail deductible, so they were getting hit no matter what.”

Dan Burghardt Insurance says if someone has a wind and hail deductible they will have to pay or meet the higher deductible for tornado damage because it was a wind event.

Davis was not sure of what his deductible is for the tornado.

“No, I don’t know, I can’t answer but I assume it’s a lot,” he said.

“I am 100% for the people, in my opinion, it should absolutely fall under the AOP deductible unless they have a wind-hail deductible,” Fayard stated.

But he thinks insurers want to get away from the storm deductible in favor of the wind and hail designation. “The next five years, the named storm deductible is going to be gone, everything is going to be a wind-hail deductible,” Fayard said.

The tornadoes that devastated parts of Louisiana popped up as the state is already in the midst of an insurance crisis. The current situation has bloated the state’s insurer of last resort, Louisiana Citizens, with policyholders who lost coverage through insurance companies failing financially or leaving the state.

Dan Burghardt owns the agency bearing his name. “Hopefully something will happen where we can have some relief so people with Citizens who are expecting a 63% rate increase next year will have a place to go to,” said Burghardt.

And Burghardt says that even if there are some insurers interested in entering Louisiana’s insurance market, reinsurance could be a problem. Reinsurance is coverage insurers purchase.

“Even if new companies decide to come into the state where are they going to get reinsurance from, which was the cause of some of these recent bankruptcies, liquidations because of not the proper layers of reinsurance to protect them from multiple storms, so it looks a little tough going into next year--hoping that we can find some companies,” he said.

“Even if new companies decide to come into the state where are they going to get reinsurance from,” said Burghardt.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.