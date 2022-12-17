Two shootings early Saturday leave 3 people wounded, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were injured in two separate shootings early Saturday morning (Dec. 17), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said two people in Central City were shot around 12:53 a.m., when an unknown suspect “came up and began firing at them” in the 2200 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

One of the victims was a man whom the NOPD said sustained “at least one gunshot wound to the head.” The department provided no information on the victims’ ages or conditions.

A few hours later, a male victim was shot in the leg at 5:26 a.m. The NOPD again provided no information on the victim’s age or condition, nor was the location of the shooting made clear. The department said the shooting occurred in the First District, which encompasses much of Treme and Mid-City.

