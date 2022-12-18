BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Armed robbers shoot man’s dog to death on Alvar Street, NOPD says

New Orleans police said armed robbers fatally shot a man's dog Saturday afternoon (Dec. 17) in...
New Orleans police said armed robbers fatally shot a man's dog Saturday afternoon (Dec. 17) in the 2400 block of Alvar Street.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pair of gunmen attempting an armed robbery deliberately shot dead a man’s dog Saturday (Dec. 17) in the Florida neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

According to the NOPD, a 50-year-old man was approached by “an acquaintance” and another man in the 2400 block of Alvar Street around 1:30 p.m. The victim was asked to produce fraudulent breeding papers for a dog, but declined.

After the victim refused, police said one of the visitors pulled out a gun and shot the victim’s dog, killing the canine.

He then pointed the gun at the victim, while the second suspect demanded property and rummaged through the victim’s pockets. Police said the victim had no valuables on him, and the suspects fled empty-handed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
A large police presence shut down two lanes of I-10 West at Orleans Avenue on Friday night...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi

Latest News

Metairie tattoo parlor collects donations for kids with 'Toys for Tatts' event
Metairie tattoo parlor collects donations for kids with 'Toys for Tatts' event
VIDEO: Local plumber offers tips to protect pipes during hard freeze
VIDEO: Local plumber offers tips to protect pipes during hard freeze
Managing stress and emotions amid tornado cleanup, with Dr. Eric Griggs for Sunday, Dec. 18
Managing stress and emotions amid tornado cleanup, with Dr. Eric Griggs for Sunday, Dec. 18
The Winn Dixie in Marrero opens its doors after the damage from Wednesday's tornado
The Winn Dixie in Marrero opens its doors after the damage from Wednesday's tornado