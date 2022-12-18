Chilly weather wraps up the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cool air remains for the rest of the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the mid 50s Sunday with mostly sunny skies and a chilly breeze from the north.

At the beginning of the work week, rain chances return while the cold weather continues. A cold rain will start Monday night and linger through Tuesday morning. An inch of rain is possible across the area.

Highs will be in the 50s until the end of the week when an Arctic front will drop through the US, bringing our temperatures down to below freezing. Put cold weather precautions in place this week in preparation. Overnight lows will likely fall into the teens on the North Shore, and 20s on the South Shore.

