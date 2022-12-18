BBB Accredited Business
Devin Booker scores 58 in Suns’ comeback win over Pelicans

Pelicans' 4-game home stretch starts Tuesday vs. Memphis
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored a season-high 58 points, using one of the best scoring efforts of his career to nearly single-handedly push the Phoenix Suns past the New Orleans Pelicans 118-114 on Saturday night.

It’s the second time this season Booker has topped 50 points — he scored 51 against the Bulls on Nov. 30 in just three quarters.

This effort was even more impressive because it brought the Suns back from a 24-point deficit in the second half. The three-time All-Star made 21 of 35 shots, including 6 of 12 3-pointers. He added five rebounds and five assists.

The Pelicans led 83-59 midway through the third quarter, but the Suns used a 25-6 run to cut that advantage to 89-84 going into the fourth. Booker scored 20 points in the third, willing his team back into contention.

Phoenix tied it at 99 with 7:04 left on Josh Okogie’s free throw. Booker scored a stunning 25 points in a row for the Suns before Okogie’s two free throws, making just about everything he tossed toward the rim as the home crowd roared.

The Suns were clinging to a 111-109 lead when Chris Paul made a crucial 3-pointer with 1:04 remaining. Paul finished with 18 points and eight assists.

The Suns won their second straight game while the Pelicans have dropped three in a row.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 30 points and C.J. McCollum added 27.

