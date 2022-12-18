Nicondra: Rain for Monday. Bracing for Arctic cold for the end of the week.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More changes heading into the start of the week before Christmas. Expect another cool night with clouds building and a few showers into the morning. Passing showers will continue through the day with more rain coverage building into the overnight on Tuesday. Temperatures Monday afternoon will be in the middle 50s. Rain ends Tuesday and we’ll have a couple of drier days with the strong cold front moving in Thursday. Expect a major temperature drop during the day with some areas falling as much as 30 degrees in a few hours. Temperatures will drop below freezing early Thursday evening and could stay in the 30s for several days. Overnight lows will drop into the teens and low 20s nearly to the coast. All hard freeze precautions need to be taken to protect people, pets, pipes and plants in the coming days. The frigid weather sticks around through Christmas with a slow warm up beginning the next week.

