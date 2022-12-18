Tornado damaged Marrero Winn Dixie store re-opens

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just a few days from Christmas, there are signs of progress in the cleanup from Wednesday’s deadly tornadoes. One of those big steps forward happened on the Westbank in Marrero.

A heavy tarp and a temporary framed-up wood entrance greeted customers at the re-opening of the Winn Dixie grocery store.

This comes just days after a tornado left a lot of damage. Shoppers we spoke to were delighted over the quick reopening of the west bank store in Jefferson parish.” The technology that they have today. Look how they put the cubicle for us to come through the store to make groceries.

God is an awesome God,” said shopper Deniece Armand.

Despite the temporary facade on the store, it is a significant improvement from the scene on Wednesday shortly after the tornado hit.

One of the first shoppers back at the re-opened store says it is a day he will never forget because he was here when the storm slammed into the store entrance.

”I was trying to grab a basket. Next thing you know everything started falling in the store. I had to try to run back,” said shopper Rashad Brown.

Brown says he vividly remembers the power of the twister.

“I seen the sky turn very light blue . I seen sparks and lighting; next thing, debris was every where, baskets were every where. It was crazy ,” added Brown on what he experienced. " The whole front came down and swung and a piece of iron was actually sticking through the door,” said Brown.

Brown says he was lucky and thankful he’s alive, given his close call with the storm.

No doubt it’s a sentiment shared in the other local hard-hit areas in St. Charles, St Bernard and Orleans parishes.

Right now, both Jefferson, St Charles and Orleans parishes are offering help for the local victims still struggling to get back on their feet.

You are urged to reach out to your individual parish government offices to learn more about how you can receive help.

