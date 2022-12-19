73-year-old woman dies as result of fire in a home with no electricity, family says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An elderly woman has died as the result of a fire that occurred inside a home that hasn’t had electricity in over two years, according to the victim’s family.

The family of the 73-year-old woman said that the electricity at her residence on Serantine Street near the Fairgrounds area has not been turned on since Hurricane Zeta moved through the area in October 2020.

The NOFD says they received 9-1-1 calls about a fire at the home around 7:13 Sunday (Dec. 18) night. Firefighters say that when they arrived the building was engulfed in flames and that they had to force entry into the home by cutting open bars and chains on the front door.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Neighbors told authorities that they called 9-1-1 after they saw the fire and heard screams inside of the home.

Firefighters say that the woman lived alone and that there were no smoke detectors inside of the home.

The fire was placed under control around 8:30, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

