After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Saints haven’t mailed it in yet

Throughout the season there have been several valid criticisms of the Saints and by extension head coach Dennis Allen. 5-9 is exactly what it say it is: not good enough. But there’s one criticism I’ve been very conscious in avoiding, frankly because it isn’t true.

Even with speculation about former coaches and his own future, Allen HAS NOT lost the locker room.

I’ve been in bad Saints’ locker rooms before and have seen how things can take a drastic turn when things aren’t going well. It would have been easy for that situation to happen here, but it hasn’t. Sunday proved it. If the Saints players were done with Allen and checked out, we all could have seen it a mile away. That wasn’t the case, despite their record this team is still responding to Allen.

That’s not to say the game was perfect. The finish was clumsy, they should have won by more and they still make mind-boggling mistakes.

But in the end, the Saints also never trailed and soundly outplayed their biggest rival. They deserved to win, and they did exactly that.

Take Two: Youngsters growing up

Chris Olave, Juwan Johnson and Rasheed Shaheed.

Three young guns with bright futures.

In Olave’s case he was drafted to be just that. Sunday he delivered with three receptions that all resulted in first downs. He continues to be the most consistent player on the offense for the entirety of the season.

As for Johnson and Shaheed, their journeys are a little more unexpected. Both came through the undrafted free agent route and appear to be the latest success stories for a franchise that values that journey.

Johnson has become Andy Dalton’s go-to guy in the red zone. He found him there twice against the Falcons for scores. Johnson now has seven touchdowns on the season.

Shaheed’s rise is something to watch. He’s gone from situational deep -ball threat/ returner to a bona fide playmaker that the team trusts in crucial situations. He had three catches Sunday none bigger than his 68-yard connection with Taysom Hill. Shaheed ran a post from the slot and beat the safety in coverage. After the game, Shaheed said he knew he was getting the ball based off the single-high safety.

In an otherwise difficult season, its been fun to watch these three youngsters grow up before our very eyes.

Take Three: Taysom & Kamara

What a welcomed sight it was to see the deliberate effort of getting Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara more involved in the game.

Whether it was running, receiving or passing, Hill and Kamara combined for 32 touches. It was the first time they’d surpassed 29 combined touches since the Rams game, which was also their last win of the season (hint, hint).

Pete Carmichael did a nice job of getting creative with Kamara’s usage. He had two runs out of the wildcat and ran a jet sweep. He finished with 102 total yards and had a nice bounce back game after a couple of tough weeks.

Hill’s track record against Atlanta is well-documented, and Sunday he added another chapter. His touchdown throw to Shaheed was perfectly placed. He finished 2/2 for 80 yards in the air and rushed seven times for 30 yards yards.

It’s not always as easy as just saying get Hill and Kamara the ball. However, the Saints are now 4-1 when these two combine for more than 25 touches with their lone loss coming to the Bengals. They’re 1-8 when they don’t reach that threshold, with their lone win coming in week one against Atlanta.

Take Four: Holding on for dear life

A shanked Blake Gillikin punt at the 11:07 mark of the fourth quarter set off a wave of anxiety in the Superdome. The score was 21-10 at the time, but that punt gave the Falcons the ball the Saints’ 32, and there was a general uneasiness about what could be coming.

That unease was only accentuated when the Falcons responded with an eight-play touchdown drive that cut the lead to, 21-18. Things didn’t much better when the Saints offense responded with a 3 & out.

But at the 2:13 mark, their defense finally had enough and put fears to rest when Justin Evans punched the ball out of Drake London’s hands on a fourth down reception. Bradley Roby was there to grab the ball out of the air for the Saints lone takeaway of the game.

The offense then responded with seven straight runs from Kamara and Hill. They should’ve closed out the game with the ball but by the time Atlanta got it back, there were only nine seconds left at their own 27.

It wasn’t an ideal finish but given how their season has gone, it’s one the Saints will gladly take.

Take Five: Other observations

The Saints could not have started the game any better with two opening touchdown drives to go up, 14-0. When adding up the final tally, the fast start was probably the difference in the game.

Though his stats were fairly pedestrian, Andy Dalton saw the field really well Sunday.

Alontae Taylor said after the game he probably should have dragged his feet on his overturned interception. He took two long strides near the boundary. Taylor played a great game and nearly had three interceptions.

The Saints could have put the game away much earlier had David Johnson not fumbled inside the red zone. The problem was not the play-call. It would have worked on 3rd & short. The problem was frankly the lapse in concentration by a veteran that hasn’t played much football lately.

Some quality snaps for rookie Trevor Penning mostly as the extra lineman in their jumbo personnel grouping. Penning finishes every run block with maximum intensity.

Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder has a long way to go. He was off-target most of the game and struggled with the speed of the game. A lot of his early throws were delivered a half-second late.

Can’t help but wonder how different this season would’ve looked had the Saints taken their early bye week like they were offered. For those that don’t know, the Saints declined taking their open date after their week four London game because they felt it was too early in the season. The problem is a week 14 bye almost feels like they got the benefits a little too late to fully take advantage based on where their record was.

Shout out to Joe Burrow for helping his friends down in Louisiana once again with his impressive win over Tampa Bay.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.