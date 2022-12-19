BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

BR firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency while on duty

Captain Walker Hill
Captain Walker Hill(BRFD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge firefighter died on Saturday, Dec. 17, while on duty.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Captain Walker L. Hill died after suffering a medical emergency.

Captain Hill began his career with BRFD in 1998 and was promoted to the role of captain in 2017. During his time of service, he received four lifesaving awards, two fire service excellence citations, and even helped to deliver a baby.

The public is being asked to keep Captain Hill’s family in their thoughts and prayers. BRFD officials said Captain Hill was dedicated and committed to the citizens of Baton Rouge. They added that he was a beloved father, son, and brother.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department released the following statement:

The Baton Rouge Fire Department would like to formally announce the funeral arrangements for Captain Walker L. Hill. Captain Hill’s body will be moved on Monday, December 19, 2022, from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital to Resthaven Funeral Home. The procession will begin at 10:00 AM. The procession will move from Essen to Interstate 12, Interstate 12 to Airline, Airline to Jefferson Highway. This will be the only procession. There will not be one after the service. We welcome the public to line in safe areas to show their respect. We thank the public for their patience and understanding as we move our brother to prepare him for final resting. This procession may disrupt traffic.

The funeral for Captain Walker L. Hill will take place at Istrouma Baptist Church on Thursday, December 22, 2022. The times are as follows.

Istrouma Baptist Church

10500 Sam Rushing Road

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Wake.

12:00PM Start of service.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say

Latest News

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts...
Gov. Edwards discusses La.’s progress during annual end of the year news conference
A man’s vehicle was shot up by a would-be robber while he was making a delivery in the Plum...
Police: Delivery driver shot at by would-be robber, flees to police station in New Orleans
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
73-year-old woman dies as result of fire in a home with no electricity, family says
Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Falcons
Black and Gold Rewind: Falcons vs Saints
Black and Gold Rewind: Falcons vs Saints