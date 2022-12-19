BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

BRPD: Babysitter arrested after toddler suffers life-threatening injuries while in his care

Tyshawn Brumfield, 22 months
Tyshawn Brumfield, 22 months(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ will have more on 9News at 10.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was babysitting him is facing a cruelty charge, according to arrest records.

Tyshawn Brumfield, 22 months
Tyshawn Brumfield, 22 months(WAFB)

A probable cause report shows Howard Youngblood, 36, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles after Tyshawn Brumfield, 2, was hospitalized on Thursday, Dec. 15, in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Howard Youngblood, 36
Howard Youngblood, 36(Baton Rouge Police Department)

The report added Youngblood said he found the child unresponsive and contacted emergency services, which resuscitated Brumfield and rushed him to the hospital.

According to the report, Youngblood told officers Brumfield fell on his front steps but the doctor said, “the victim’s injuries were extensive and were in no way consistent with a fall.”

The doctor added the victim had bleeds inside his head, which was causing swelling that was causing, or had possibly already caused, brain damage.

Family members said the child is hooked up to a ventilator at the hospital and is still in critical condition.

Youngblood was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi
Watch Fox 8 live

Latest News

Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion
State to review conditional permits for Louisiana’s largest coastal project
73-year-old woman, trapped by security gate, dies in Gentilly house fire
73-year-old woman, trapped by security gate, dies in Gentilly house fire
Captain Walker Hill
BR firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency while on duty; funeral services announced
73-year-old woman, trapped by security gate, dies in Gentilly house fire
73-year-old woman, trapped by security gate, dies in Gentilly house fire