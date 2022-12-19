BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Hard freeze preparations should start now

Bruce: Top 3 coldest Christmas' on record is coming
Bruce: Top 3 coldest Christmas' on record is coming(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold temperatures and dreary conditions will start the week.

Highs will struggle to climb into the mid 50s through Wednesday with showers moving continuing to move through in through the morning hours Tuesday. Heavier rainfall and storms will remain overnight.

Midweek will be a bit drier before our major Arctic front makes its way into the area Thursday. Rain ahead of the front will be possible. Behind the strong front, temperatures will be in the teens and 20s for our lows, with highs in the 30s.

Be sure to prepare in advance for the cold weather remaining through the holiday weekend. A hard freeze is expected for multiple mornings, especially on the North Shore. Make efforts to protect pipes, plants, pets and people this week. We are facing the top 3 coldest Christmas’ on record.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

