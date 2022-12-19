Bruce: Hard freeze preparations should start now

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold temperatures and dreary conditions will start the week.

Highs will struggle to climb into the mid 50s through Wednesday with showers moving continuing to move through in through the morning hours Tuesday. Heavier rainfall and storms will remain overnight.

Midweek will be a bit drier before our major Arctic front makes its way into the area Thursday. Rain ahead of the front will be possible. Behind the strong front, temperatures will be in the teens and 20s for our lows, with highs in the 30s.

Bruce: Arctic blast is developing to out north and will blast in Thursday night dropping temps by 40° Record low temps by Friday through Sunday morning are likely. Wind chills Friday into Saturday ° 8-12 above zero. All freeze precautions should start now. Pipes included. pic.twitter.com/j1XQ8uekMz — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 19, 2022

Be sure to prepare in advance for the cold weather remaining through the holiday weekend. A hard freeze is expected for multiple mornings, especially on the North Shore. Make efforts to protect pipes, plants, pets and people this week. We are facing the top 3 coldest Christmas’ on record.

