BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Cold rain and storms kick off the week

Major Arctic front Thursday
Rain today and tomorrow
Rain today and tomorrow(Rain today and tomorrow)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold temperatures and dreary conditions will start the week.

Highs will struggle to climb into the mid 50s with showers moving in through the morning hours Monday. Heavier rainfall and storms will remain overnight through Tuesday morning.

Midweek will be a bit drier before our major Arctic front makes its way into the area Thursday. Rain ahead of the front will be possible. Behind the strong front, temperatures will be in the teens and 20s for our lows, with highs in the 30s.

Be sure to prepare in advance for the cold weather remaining through the holiday weekend. A hard freeze is expected for multiple mornings, especially on the North Shore. Make efforts to protect pipes, plants, pets and people this week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say

Latest News

A deep trough provides an open path for frigid Arctic air to push south by the end of the week...
Nicondra: Rain for Monday. Bracing for Arctic cold for the end of the week.
VIDEO: Local plumber offers tips to protect pipes during hard freeze
VIDEO: Local plumber offers tips to protect pipes during hard freeze
Morning weather update for Sunday, Dec. 18
Morning weather update for Sunday, Dec. 18
Rain this week
Chilly weather wraps up the weekend