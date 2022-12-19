Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc announces its 2023 Honorary Characters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc has officially announced the 2023 Honorary Characters.

The krewe held a coronation reception and ceremony at Degas House on Dec. 15. Each year, the honorary characters are picked to recognize their service to the community and their embodiment of the spirit of Joan of Arc.

King Charles VII will be portrayed by Joseph Dunn, director of public relations and marketing at Laura: Louisiana’s Creole Heritage Site. Dunn is also a Chevalier de l’Ordre national du Mérite and a member of the Order of Francophones of America.

Queen Yolande, King Charles’s mother-in-law and Joan’s supporter will be portrayed by Beth Arroyo Utterback, general manager of WWOZ 90.7FM, New Orleans.

The young Maid of Orleans will be portrayed by Emmeline L. Meyer, a 17-year-old senior at Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans and the daughter of Andrea and Kenny Meyers.

The court was presented by krewe founder, Amy Kirk Duvoisin, and Co-Captains Antoinette de Alteriis and Amanda Helm.

