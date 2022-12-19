Man shot in arm after confronting 4 suspects breaking into his vehicle, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man who confronted four suspects breaking into his car is recovering in the hospital after an exchange of gunfire in New Orleans, police say.

The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened just after midnight on Mon., Dec. 19 in the 1700 block of Saint Philip Street in the Treme neighborhood.

Police say four unknown men were breaking into a vehicle when the vehicle’s owner approached to investigate.

The suspects shot at the 24-year-old, who then returned fire.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound in the arm.

