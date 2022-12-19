Police: Delivery driver shot at by would-be robber, flees to police station in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man’s vehicle was shot up by a would-be robber while he was making a delivery in the Plum Orchard neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The ordeal unfolded around 10:30 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 17, in the 5500 block of Rickert Drive, authorities say, between Dwyer Road and Lake Forest Boulevard and one block from Mayo Road.

Police say a 34-year-old man was making a delivery at a home on the block when an unknown suspect approached him in an older model white Chevy sedan and demanded his keys.

The delivery driver started to drive off when police say the suspect began to shoot into the victim’s vehicle.

The victim drove to a police station for assistance and the suspect fled in an unknown direction, the NOPD says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.