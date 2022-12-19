BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police: Delivery driver shot at by would-be robber, flees to police station in New Orleans

A man’s vehicle was shot up by a would-be robber while he was making a delivery in the Plum...
A man’s vehicle was shot up by a would-be robber while he was making a delivery in the Plum Orchard neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man’s vehicle was shot up by a would-be robber while he was making a delivery in the Plum Orchard neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The ordeal unfolded around 10:30 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 17, in the 5500 block of Rickert Drive, authorities say, between Dwyer Road and Lake Forest Boulevard and one block from Mayo Road.

Police say a 34-year-old man was making a delivery at a home on the block when an unknown suspect approached him in an older model white Chevy sedan and demanded his keys.

The delivery driver started to drive off when police say the suspect began to shoot into the victim’s vehicle.

The victim drove to a police station for assistance and the suspect fled in an unknown direction, the NOPD says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say

Latest News

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts...
Gov. Edwards discusses La.’s progress during annual end of the year news conference
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
73-year-old woman dies as result of fire in a home with no electricity, family says
Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Falcons
Black and Gold Rewind: Falcons vs Saints
Black and Gold Rewind: Falcons vs Saints