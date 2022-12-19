BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

State to review conditional permits for Louisiana’s largest coastal project

Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion
Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE) has approved a conditional permit for the biggest river diversion project ever proposed in Louisiana.

The Corps has offered a permit for the Mid-Barataria Diversion Project to build 21 square miles of land in 50 years.

The proposed $2 billion project on the west bank south of Belle Chasse would be the state’s largest-ever coastal restoration project, an ambitious and controversial plan to channel up to 75,000 cubic feet of river water into the marsh. The concept of the diversion has been discussed since 1984.

Critics of the plan say the influx of freshwater would devastate oyster beds and commercial fishing.

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) says it is reviewing the conditions of the permit.

COAST IN CRISIS

Louisiana’s largest coastal project ‘at the 2-yard line,’ CPRA says

Supporters and critics debate largest Louisiana coastal project’s $2.3 billion cost

Louisiana oyster growers bitterly oppose Louisiana’s largest coastal project

The CPRA says it looks forward to finalizing the permitting process and beginning construction as soon as possible.

The Corps has not released what the conditions of the permit are.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi
Watch Fox 8 live

Latest News

Morganza to the Gulf groundbreaking
Morganza to the Gulf groundbreaking
Neptune Pass, where the Mississippi River has cut a new channel through its east bank in...
Supporters and critics debate largest Louisiana coastal project’s $2.3 billion cost
Coast in Crisis: 2.3 billion Louisiana coastal project
Coast in Crisis: 2.3 billion Louisiana coastal project
A black and white image of the Henderson Swamp, where officials have intentionally lowered the...
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind