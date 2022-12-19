BBB Accredited Business
Suspect accused of vandalizing bus, crashing another bus into light pole, LPSO says

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect accused of vandalizing a school bus and crashing another bus into a light pole on the morning of Monday, Dec. 19.

According to LPSO, Abram R. Jones, 26, faces charges of unauthorized entry into a place of business, simple criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle (two counts), institutional vandalism, and hit and run.

Investigators said Jones drove up to locked gates at Southfork Elementary and allegedly cut the locks before driving onto school property.

Jones drove his vehicle into a grassy area where it became stuck, according to investigators. They added that the suspect allegedly walked to a nearby bus and caused about $1,500 worth of damage to it. Jones is then accused of entering another bus and driving it into a light pole.

The suspect left the scene but was quickly identified and arrested, according to LPSO.

