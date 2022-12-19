BBB Accredited Business
CMU board member arrested for allegedly stealing parts at Nissan plant, Canton mayor confirms

Nason is one of three people arrested in connection with stealing parts at the Nissan plant,...
Nason is one of three people arrested in connection with stealing parts at the Nissan plant, deputies say.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three people have been arrested in connection with stealing parts from the Nissan Plant, including a member of the Canton Municipal Utilities Board of Commissioners.

Glenn White, Kendrick Ratliff and Kelvish Nason were arrested and charged with grand larceny and felony fleeing after Madison County deputies say they attempted to stop their vehicle during a pursuit.

Nason is a member of the Canton Municipal Utilities Board of Commissioners, Canton Mayor William Truly confirmed Monday.

“He was appointed by the board of aldermen in 2017 or 18,” Truly said.

CMU is the agency that provides water, sewer for Canton residents. It also provides electricity for many homes and businesses in the city, Truly explained.

He referred further questions to Lisa Ross, the CMU attorney.

Ross confirmed Nason was appointed to CMU by the board of aldermen but said the incident did not involve CMU. She said any questions regarding the situation should be directed to the mayor or board.

At approximately 8:47 p.m. on Saturday, Madison County deputies responding to the scene spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it when the suspects drove away, said county spokesman Heath Hall.

The pursuit continued on U.S. 51 north of the Links apartments, when the suspects finally were stopped, Hall said.

No further details of the incident were available. It was not known what kind of parts were allegedly being stolen or exactly where at the plant or on the plant property they were being stolen.

As of Monday morning, White and Ratliff had been released from the Madison County Detention Center. Nason was still being held. It was not known what bond had been set.

