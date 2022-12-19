BBB Accredited Business
Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie

Casey White and Vicky White
Casey White and Vicky White(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The relationship and ensuing manhunt of a convicted murderer and a corrections officer in Alabama became national news in April 2022 and now it is already a movie.

The streaming service, Tubi, debuted ‘Prisoner of Love’ on December 14, which chronicles how the relationship between Casey White and Vicky White began inside Lauderdale County Jail and materialized into a failed scheme to run away together.

The movie’s synopsis is described as:

On April 29, a corrections officer at the Lauderdale County Jail drove away from the facility with inmate Casey White hidden in the backseat. That officer was Vicky White, who law enforcement would later find out, had developed a romantic relationship with Casey.

The manhunt lasted 11 days and ended in a violent pursuit through Vanderburgh County, Indiana, where their vehicle crashed and Vicky was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Her death is believed to be self-inflicted but Casey was eventually charged with her murder.

Prisoner of Love on Tubi
Prisoner of Love on Tubi(WSMV)

