BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

2 bodies found hours apart, one behind dumpster and other in drainage ditch; police say cases are connected

SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.(KSLA)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 16, a man’s body was found in the parking lot of a nightclub in the 3000 block of Girard Street, followed by another man’s body being found in a drainage ditch just a few hours later.

Police believe these two cases are connected.

Shreveport police arrived at the nightclub off Girard Street where 61-year-old Michael Grace was found suffering from severe head trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the violent crimes and crime scene units canvassed the area, spoke to witnesses and collected evidence.

Officers say they were then able to identify someone who they thought had knowledge of the crime. According to officials, 50-year-old Jason Brook was questioned by investigators and later booked into Shreveport City Jail on one count of failure to report a felony. Brook bonded out on a $25,000 bail on Monday, Dec. 19.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Shreveport police confirmed that Brook is a retired SPD officer. He retired in Jan. 2019 after a 25-year career.

Early in the investigation, police were able to name 30-year-old William Colby Sirman as the person they believed responsible for Grace’s death, and they began their search for the suspect.

Hours later, just after 9:45 a.m., a citizen found a man’s body in a drainage ditch near the intersection of Kings Highway and Creswell Avenue. Officials with the coroner’s office were able to identify the man as Sirman, who was suspected of Grace’s death.

Police say he had lost control of his motorcycle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Man fatally shot outside bars on Youree Drive; suspect sought
Man fatally shot off Youree Drive
Man shot and killed outside Youree Drive bar identified
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi
New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police

Latest News

Meshell Hale - EBRSO
Woman found guilty of poisoning her boyfriend sentenced to life in prison; judge grants bond during appeal
Cantrell tapped Captain Michelle Woodfork Tuesday (Dec. 20) morning in a press conference. She...
Mayor Cantrell names city’s first female NOPD superintendent to serve as interim
Entergy and Cleco officials said crews have readied the Louisiana power grid to withstand the...
Entergy y Cleco dicen que la red eléctrica está lista para manejar el clima ártico del fin de semana
Michelle Woodfork
Mayor Cantrell names city’s first female NOPD superintendent to serve as interim