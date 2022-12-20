2 bodies found hours apart, one behind dumpster and other in drainage ditch; police say cases are connected

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 16, a man’s body was found in the parking lot of a nightclub in the 3000 block of Girard Street, followed by another man’s body being found in a drainage ditch just a few hours later.

Police believe these two cases are connected.

Shreveport police arrived at the nightclub off Girard Street where 61-year-old Michael Grace was found suffering from severe head trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the violent crimes and crime scene units canvassed the area, spoke to witnesses and collected evidence.

Officers say they were then able to identify someone who they thought had knowledge of the crime. According to officials, 50-year-old Jason Brook was questioned by investigators and later booked into Shreveport City Jail on one count of failure to report a felony. Brook bonded out on a $25,000 bail on Monday, Dec. 19.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Shreveport police confirmed that Brook is a retired SPD officer. He retired in Jan. 2019 after a 25-year career.

Early in the investigation, police were able to name 30-year-old William Colby Sirman as the person they believed responsible for Grace’s death, and they began their search for the suspect.

Hours later, just after 9:45 a.m., a citizen found a man’s body in a drainage ditch near the intersection of Kings Highway and Creswell Avenue. Officials with the coroner’s office were able to identify the man as Sirman, who was suspected of Grace’s death.

Police say he had lost control of his motorcycle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.