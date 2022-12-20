Bruce: Frigid temps for Christmas weekend still on schedule

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tonight will be cold and damp as a weather system passes south, along with a slight cold front.

Showers are ending with winds shifting to the northeast.

Midweek things will start to warm up into Thursday ahead of our major Arctic cold front Thursday night. By Friday morning you will feel the Arctic chill.

A hard freeze is expected Friday morning, and temperatures will struggle to climb above freezing during the day. Low temperatures through the weekend will be in the teens for the North Shore and 20s for the South Shore. Wind chills Friday morning especially will be in the single digits to low teens north and teens south with winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour.

Bruce: Arctic blast still on schedule for late Thursday as temps drop into the teens north & 25-30° south. Feels like wind chill readings single digits to lower teens north & teens south. Take all precautions including pipes north and south Thursday night through Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/ahPAY4cXr0 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 20, 2022

Make efforts to protect your pipes, plants, pets and people this week ahead of this strong weather system. This cold weather will last through the beginning of next week.

