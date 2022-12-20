CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video.

The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.

Anyone with details about the theft is asked to contact the church.

The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Baptist Tabernacle)

