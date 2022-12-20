BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video.

The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.

Anyone with details about the theft is asked to contact the church.

The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17,...
The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.(Baptist Tabernacle)
The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17,...
The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.(Baptist Tabernacle)
The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17,...
The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.(Baptist Tabernacle)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi

Latest News

Coast Guard rescues man who fell, injured arm on tanker offshore Southwest Pass
Coast Guard rescues man who fell, injured arm on tanker offshore Southwest Pass
Meshell Hale - EBRSO
Woman found guilty of poisoning her boyfriend sentenced to life in prison; judge grants bond during appeal
Major cold coming
Arctic front plunges temperatures this week
Few details have been offered about the incident but the Houston Police Department says that...
Ponchatoula man wanted in Houston for capital murder; believed to be in Louisiana