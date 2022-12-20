Dreary Tuesday before Arctic front plunges temperatures this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tuesday will be dreary and cold as a weather system passes south, along with a slight cold front.

Showers are possible across the region through the morning and early afternoon with winds shifting from east to northeast. Temperatures will fall throughout the day.

Midweek things will start to warm up into Thursday ahead of our major Arctic cold front Thursday night. A hard freeze is expected Friday morning, and temperatures will struggle to climb above freezing during the day. Low temperatures through the weekend will be in the teens for the North Shore and 20s for the South Shore. Wind chills Friday morning especially will be in the teens or below across the area, with winds 30 to 40 miles per hour.

Make efforts to protect your pipes, plants, pets and people this week ahead of this strong weather system. This cold weather will last through the beginning of next week.

