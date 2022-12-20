Entergy, Cleco say local power grid ready to handle weekend’s arctic blast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As some of the coldest temperatures on record bear down on the New Orleans metro area this Christmas weekend, people are stocking up on space heaters and materials to wrap their pipes as utility companies affirm the grid’s preparedness for the expected additional load.

At Louie’s River Ridge Hardware, space heaters were the hot commodity Monday (Dec. 19).

“I wanted to make sure we didn’t freeze when this cold snap came through. It’s supposed to get down to the 20s,” said customer Steve Graham. “I have a small laundry room that I wanted to make sure the pipes didn’t freeze in, so I decided to get a space heater in this convenient little hardware store here and get what I need.”

With temperatures expected to dip into the 20s on the south shore and teens on the north shore, many people in and around New Orleans will be choosing to spend Christmas indoors. This weekend is expected to bring one of the coldest Christmases for the region in the past 100 years.

But Jefferson Parish Fire Services Director Chief Don Robertson said the department always expects a higher volume of calls whenever there’s a hard freeze.

“In a bedroom, or anywhere where you want to use a space heater, we’re going to recommend that you keep any combustibles 3-5 feet away from that heater,” Robertson said. “That (space) heater is designed to be on a floor. Please don’t put it on a table or chair where it may fall off.”

Robertson said Jefferson Parish, along with other local departments, will install or check smoke detectors in homes for free, as part of the state’s Operation Save a Life.

“It is still time enough,” Robertson said. “We ain’t talking about this freezing weather coming in for a couple days. You can call your local fire department. We are, through operation Save a Life, still installing smoke detectors as we speak.”

As far as pipes are concerned, Jefferson Parish Water Department director Sidney Bazley said the parish is encouraging residents not to run their water, unless you have a raised home.

“Most homes that are lower on the slab are protected by the concrete and the soil around the home,” Bazley said. “We would want you to insulate and wrap your outside pipe that’s exposed at the front of the residence. But if you have a raised home, you can wrap your pipes and you can run your water, a small trickle.”

For utility companies across the metro area, preparations are already underway for the freeze.

“While weather can be unpredictable, we’ve taken a lot of advanced measures to be sure that we’re winter-ready,” Entergy Louisiana spokesman Steven Benyard said. “As of today, we’re reviewing our cold-load restoration procedures as well. Because during cold load, you have a lot more load, so you have to restore a different way. That’s a step-by-step process with our distribution control centers and our field personnel.”

Representatives from both Entergy and Cleco said they aren’t expecting a repeat of February 2021, when power was knocked out to 20,000 customers across the area as the grid was overwhelmed during an extreme cold front.

“We prepare for that by making sure we’ve invested in our transmission, which we have done,” Cleco’s Fran Phoenix said. “We make sure that our units are up to par and that we’ve done our normal due diligence and our maintenance, so that when we do have severe weather, then we have all the different systems in check.”

