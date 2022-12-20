BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Entergy New Orleans suspending cutoffs through freezing weather

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With a hard freeze expected north and south of Lake Pontchartrain, Entergy New Orleans says it will suspend disconnections and planned outages beginning Wednesday, Dec. 21 until Jan. 2.

Both Entergy and Cleco say they’re taking steps in advance to make sure they’re ready for the winter blast.

More: Entergy, Cleco say local power grid ready to handle weekend’s arctic blast

Officials say they’re prepared to take necessary steps if high usage creates outages.

Both companies are asking customers to reduce their electrical use as much as possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the...
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
Close family friends have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman who died here in the...
Woman killed during tornado outbreak in Killona, West Bank, Arabi

Latest News

Jeff. Parish officials finding shelter for tornado victims
Tornado victims finding temporary shelter in Jefferson Parish
Jeff. Parish officials finding shelter for tornado victims
Jeff. Parish officials finding shelter for tornado victims
Entergy New Orleans suspending cutoffs during Arctic front
Entergy New Orleans suspending cutoffs during Arctic front
Bruce: Artic plunge comes Thurdsday night
Bruce: Frigid temps for Christmas weekend still on schedule