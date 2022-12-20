Entergy New Orleans suspending cutoffs through freezing weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With a hard freeze expected north and south of Lake Pontchartrain, Entergy New Orleans says it will suspend disconnections and planned outages beginning Wednesday, Dec. 21 until Jan. 2.

Both Entergy and Cleco say they’re taking steps in advance to make sure they’re ready for the winter blast.

More: Entergy, Cleco say local power grid ready to handle weekend’s arctic blast

Officials say they’re prepared to take necessary steps if high usage creates outages.

Both companies are asking customers to reduce their electrical use as much as possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.