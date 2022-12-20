BBB Accredited Business
Former U-High star, LSU DT Jacquelin Roy declares for 2023 NFL Draft

LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99)
LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former U-High star and current LSU defensive tackle Jacquelin Roy took to Twitter on Tuesday, December 20 to announce his decision to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“First off, I would like to thank God for putting me in the position I am in today without him none of this would be possible. To my family, thank you for your unwavering support,” Roy said on Twitter.

Roy was a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle and was rated as the No. 41 overall player in the nation and No. 6 defensive tackle overall according to 247Sports.

During his three years in the purple and gold, Roy played in 35 games, starting 13 with 97 total tackles, 47 solo, 13.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks.

