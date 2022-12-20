Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help in locating a local DJ reported missing since last Friday (Dec. 16)

Stephen Duvernois, 33, was last seen three days ago, police said, leaving his residence in the 1300 block of Magazine Street. The NOPD said Monday night that Duvernois had not been seen nor heard from since.

A concerned friend posted on social media that Duvernois had picked up audio equipment late last Thursday night from Sidney’s Saloon at 1200 St. Bernard Ave., equipment he intended to use for weekend gigs at Luna Fete, the art, light and technology festival held at and near the Morial Convention Center.

“Steve seemed excited for Luna Fete, and has been talking about working it for weeks,” the friend wrote. “He did not show up for it on Saturday or Sunday.”

The friend said Duvernois also has not picked up his paycheck from a Garden District restaurant where he works, and there has been no sign that he returned to his apartment.

Duvernois was described as 5-6 and 160 pounds, with tattoos of roses and graffiti on his right arm. His vehicle, also missing, was described as a dark blue Volkswagen Jetta with a Pennsylvania license plate.

Anyone with information about Duvernois’ whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

